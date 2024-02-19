HSC exam in 2025 to be held on short syllabus

The HSC and equivalent exams in 2025 will be on a short syllabus as the 2023 HSC exam, the Information and Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education MA Khair said in a circular today (19 February).

The Chattogram Education Board has also issued a circular informing about the revised syllabus of the 2025 HSC examination.

In December 2023, the Dhaka Education Board announced in a circular that the Higher Secondary or HSC examination 2024 will be held on a short syllabus.

