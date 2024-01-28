Coaching centres to remain closed for a month from 13 Feb amid SSC exams: Education minister

All coaching centres will remain closed for a month as the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations are scheduled to begin from 15 February, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today.

This year, a total of 20,24,192 examinees will appear in the examinations from 29,735 educational institutions at 3700 centres, he said while talking to reporters after a meeting over ensuring fair and copying-free environment during the examinations.

The coaching centres will remain shut from February 13 to March 12, he added.

The meeting also decided that no mobile phone and electronic devices will be allowed in the examination centres and only the hall secretary will be allowed to use a general phone set without internet connection.

The question code will be announced 25 minutes before the exam begins.

Secretary to the Secondary and Higher Secondary Educaiton Soleman Khan, Secretary to the Technical and Madrasha Education Department Farid Uddin Ahmed, chairman of all education boards and law enforcing agencies were present at the meeting.