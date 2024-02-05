Education minister decides against visiting SSC exam centres considering emotional distress on students

Education

TBS Report
05 February, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 05 February, 2024, 12:31 pm

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury has announced that he will not visit the examination centres during the Secondary School Certificate examinations. 

In a statement published today (5 February), he said visiting examination centres creates a stressful situation for the students, and can cause mental anguish and public suffering.

"Students are already in a trauma during the examination. The huge crowd in the name of visiting the centre adds to this stress," he added.

Moreover, the entry of students into the centre is hindered. He said according to the law no one is allowed to enter the centre except the centre inspector.

Therefore, everyone should be alert that no person other than the person concerned with the examination enters the examination centre, said the minister.

