Yunus' 'Tree of Peace' award conferred by Israeli sculptor not Unesco: Edu minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 03:21 pm

Related News

Yunus' 'Tree of Peace' award conferred by Israeli sculptor not Unesco: Edu minister

'The confusion arose because Dr Yunus falsely promoted the award as a Unesco accolade'

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 03:21 pm
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has claimed that the news about Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus receiving the "Tree of Peace" award by Unesco is inaccurate.

According to the minister, the award was actually conferred by Israeli sculptor Hedva Sar, not Unesco.

"The confusion arose because Dr Yunus falsely promoted the award as a Unesco accolade," the minister said while talking to reporters at the secretariat today (27 March).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have verified the matter with Unesco headquarters, and Unesco confirmed that they have not awarded Dr Yunus with any such honour," the minister added.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel serves as the Ex officio chairperson of the Bangladesh National Commission for Unesco, established in 1973.

Top News

Dr Yunus / Dr Muhammad Yunus / UNESCO award / Unesco / Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

35m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

4h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

8h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

Now | Videos
Crocus City attack: Questions over Putin's intelligence capabilities

Crocus City attack: Questions over Putin's intelligence capabilities

3h | Videos
How chips are made from bananas

How chips are made from bananas

4h | Videos
Fish Tikka Kabab

Fish Tikka Kabab

4h | Videos