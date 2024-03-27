Yunus' 'Tree of Peace' award conferred by Israeli sculptor not Unesco: Edu minister

Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel has claimed that the news about Nobel laureate Dr Muhammad Yunus receiving the "Tree of Peace" award by Unesco is inaccurate.

According to the minister, the award was actually conferred by Israeli sculptor Hedva Sar, not Unesco.

"The confusion arose because Dr Yunus falsely promoted the award as a Unesco accolade," the minister said while talking to reporters at the secretariat today (27 March).

"We have verified the matter with Unesco headquarters, and Unesco confirmed that they have not awarded Dr Yunus with any such honour," the minister added.

Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel serves as the Ex officio chairperson of the Bangladesh National Commission for Unesco, established in 1973.