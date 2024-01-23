If there's confusion or misrepresentation, changes will be made: Education minister on controversy over 'Sharifa’s story'

“We plan to consult with experts about the story of Sharifa discussed in the textbook. If there's any confusion or misrepresentation, changes will be made,” Chowdhury told reporters at the Secretariat.

Mohibul Hassan Chowdhoury. Photo: Collected
Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel today (23 January) addressed the media regarding the ongoing controversy over a story featured in a textbook.

"We plan to consult with experts about the story of Sharifa discussed in the textbook. If there's any confusion or misrepresentation, changes will be made," Chowdhury told reporters at the Secretariat.

The story of Sharifa previously sparked debate, and currently, some are protesting over its content. The Education Minister emphasized the need for a thorough discussion with National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) to understand why the story is eliciting such reactions.

He expressed concern about certain groups' tendency to exploit religious sentiments and instigate instability and anarchy in the country, and said, "A few days ago, some recommendations were given to me from an organization. Some Qawmi madrasa teachers claimed that the word 'transgender' has been used in the textbook. However, upon examination, it was clarified that the term used was 'third gender'."

"In our society, third gender individuals, commonly known as 'Hijra,' are legally recognised citizens with rights," Minister Chowdhury clarified.

He further added, "If the presentation of the story leads to misunderstandings and controversies, we will discuss with experts whether we can modify its presentation while respecting the dignity of the third gender individuals. This is a specialized issue, and we don't want to comment at a policy level."

Responding to a question about the BRAC University controversy, the Education Minister said, "We will discuss this matter with BRAC University and understand the issue through the University Grants Commission, following which a detailed discussion will be held."

