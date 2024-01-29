Refrain from unhealthy politics over opposing curriculum: Education minister

Education

UNB
29 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:29 pm

Related News

Refrain from unhealthy politics over opposing curriculum: Education minister

UNB
29 January, 2024, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 29 January, 2024, 08:29 pm
Refrain from unhealthy politics over opposing curriculum: Education minister

If there is anything confusing in the new textbooks, it will be corrected, Education Minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel said today, urging everyone to refrain from unhealthy politics in the name of opposing the curriculum.

"Participation of madrasa teachers in the National Curriculum and Textbook Board will be ensured. As a result, they will be able to give their opinions and contribute to the textbooks prepared for madrasas," said the minister while speaking at a view exchange meeting with the Swadhinata Madrasa Teachers' Council at the International Mother Language Institute in the capital.

The minister highlighted the centuries-long tradition of discussing Islamic philosophy in the country's Aliya madrasas in this subcontinent. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He emphasised that the new curriculum, aligned with Islamic education, has been warmly received by students and parents.

He further mentioned that the new curriculum is skill-oriented and will assist madrasa students in entering the job market without any conflict with religious values.

Nowfel said after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the current Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has played the most significant role in the development of religious education.

The government has not only constructed 18 madrasa buildings but also enrolled a significant number of madrasas under the MPO (Monthly Pay Order) system, he informed.

During the meeting, the Secretary of the Ministry of Religious and Madrasa Education, Dr. Farid Uddin Ahmed, stated that madrasa students study religious subjects alongside the national curriculum. Therefore, they are actively contributing to various fields while maintaining harmony with the mainstream.

Habibur Rahman, director-general of the Department of Madrasa Education, and Dr Abdul Rashid, Vice-Chancellor of the Islamic Arabic University, were present at the time, among others.

Top News

Education Minister / new curriculum / politics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pallabi metro rail station at Mirpur-12 substantially eased Mirpur residents’ commute. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How the metro rail changed the life of Uttara and Mirpur residents

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The four best alternatives to gas stoves

11h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Vera Ink x Akangkha introduces Gratitude Journal for mindful living

11h | Brands
WCNSF: Gaza&#039;s devastating new acronym for wounded children with no surviving family. Photo: Reuters

Imagine

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

Pentagon to avenge the killing of three US soldiers in Tower-22

2h | Videos
What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

What Bangladesh need to do to play the semi of U19 World Cup

1h | Videos
The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

The metro rail has left the bus transporters in a discomfort

4h | Videos
Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

Xavi's tragic end after pulling Barca from the brink

5h | Videos