Certificates not valuable anymore: Zafar Iqbal

"Certificates no longer hold the same value in the world, rather what matters is the level of knowledge an individual possesses," Professor Dr Muhammad Zafar Iqbal has said while speaking at the Binary Fest 2022 of Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department of Uttara University.

The event was organised on Saturday (13 August) by Uttara University Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department at the capital's Polwell Convention Centre, reads a press release.

Dr Zafar Iqbal praised the young and talented panel steering the department of CSE while hoping that the future of the discipline is promising with innovation and growth.

"With the support of the Uttara University and its talented CSE Department, students will most definitely benefit with new ideas and further enrich themselves in their studies," he remarked.

Uttara University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Eaysmen Ara Lekha was present at the event as the Guest of Honour.

Nabid Aziz Member Board of Trustees Uttara University. Abid Aziz Advisor Admission and Promotion Uttara University. Mohammed Ali Registrar-in-Charge Uttara University and Prof Faez M Sirajul Hoque were present as special guests.

The fest was presided over by Professor Dr Saifullah Sadi, chairman of the CSE Department.

Binary Fest is an annually held extracurricular event of the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) Department which showcases various Programming Contests, CTF Contests, Spelling Bee, Barwari Debate Competition, Short Story Writing Competition, IQ Contest, Chess Contest, Robotics Olympiad, and Virtual Project Simulation Competition.