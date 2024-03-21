Uttara University hosts commemorative event honouring Bangabandhu

Uttara University's M Azizur Rahman Library hosted a commemorative event titled "A Discussion Meeting on the Celebration of the Birthday of Bangabandhu & Prize Giving Ceremony of The Reading Competition on 'The Unfinished Memoirs'" on 19 March.

The event, held at conference room 1 of the university, attracted esteemed guests, faculty members, and students, aiming to commemorate the legacy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and recognise literary excellence, reads a press release.

Captain A B Tajul Islam (Retd), member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-6, and chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Liberation War Ministry, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

In his insightful remarks, Capt A B Tajul Islam highlighted the profound contributions of Bangabandhu to the nation, resonating with the audience.

Prof. Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, the Pro-vice Chancellor of Uttara University, led the program's main discussion on Bangabandhu's legacy. Prof Dr Goswami's scholarly perspective gave attendees a deeper understanding of Bangabandhu's visionary leadership and enduring impact on the country.

Highlighting the literary aspect, the event included the Prize Giving Ceremony of The Reading Competition on 'The Unfinished Memoirs,' organised by M Azizur Rahman Library to promote literary engagement and reading culture among students.

Prof Eaysmin Ara Lekha, the vice chancellor of Uttara University, served as the Program Chair.

Nur Ahammad, the joint librarian of M Azizur Rahman Library, delivered a warm welcome speech, expressing gratitude to all attendees for their participation and setting a positive tone for the event.

