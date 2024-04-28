BNDP Debater Hunt and Novel Debate Competition inaugurated in Uttara University

Corporates

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:06 am

Related News

BNDP Debater Hunt and Novel Debate Competition inaugurated in Uttara University

Press Release
28 April, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 April, 2024, 10:06 am
BNDP Debater Hunt and Novel Debate Competition inaugurated in Uttara University

Bangladesh National Debate Platform (BNDP) proudly announced the successful inauguration of the 'BNDP Debater Hunt and Novel Debate Competition-2024' in collaboration with the esteemed Uttara University Debate Club.

Under the theme "Soft words, hard arguments," the grand event commenced at the Multipurpose Hall of Uttara University on Saturday (27 April), reads a press release. 

This gathering witnessed the participation of over 500 talented debaters hailing from 50 educational institutions nationwide.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Prof Gour Gobinda Goswami, pro-vice-chancellor of Uttara University, attended the event alongside guests, including Swadhinata Awardee Dr Kazi Mohiuddin, registrar, and Mohammad Ali, controller of examinations of Uttara University.

The event featured Faisal Mahmud Shanto, former president of Jahangirnagar University Debate Organization and Uttara University Debate Club advisor, who added a valuable perspective to the proceedings.

Following the resounding success of the BNDP Debater Hunt, participants are eagerly gearing up for the upcoming BNDP National Debate Competition 2024, scheduled to coincide with International Workers' Day on 5 and 6 May. 

This national platform will see 48 debate teams from across the country converging at Uttara University Campus, continuing the tradition of spirited dialogue and intellectual exchange.

 

Uttara University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Courtesy of this unique act of kindness spreading across the capital, many are finding it a little easier to cope with the ongoing heatwave. Photo: Miraz Hossain

When drinking water becomes a form of charity

35m | Panorama
From missiles to microwaves and smartphones to the stock market, the chips enable everything. Bangladesh stands to benefit a lot by strengthening its semiconductor industry. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A realistic look at Bangladesh's prospects in global semiconductor industry

1h | Panorama
With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

19h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

1d | Videos
A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

A two-and-a-half-month sports carnival is coming toward

11h | Videos
Bangladesh seeks 2-year extension for Rooppur nuke plant loan repayments

Bangladesh seeks 2-year extension for Rooppur nuke plant loan repayments

1h | Videos
Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

14h | Videos