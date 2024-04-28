BNDP Debater Hunt and Novel Debate Competition inaugurated in Uttara University

Bangladesh National Debate Platform (BNDP) proudly announced the successful inauguration of the 'BNDP Debater Hunt and Novel Debate Competition-2024' in collaboration with the esteemed Uttara University Debate Club.

Under the theme "Soft words, hard arguments," the grand event commenced at the Multipurpose Hall of Uttara University on Saturday (27 April), reads a press release.

This gathering witnessed the participation of over 500 talented debaters hailing from 50 educational institutions nationwide.

Prof Gour Gobinda Goswami, pro-vice-chancellor of Uttara University, attended the event alongside guests, including Swadhinata Awardee Dr Kazi Mohiuddin, registrar, and Mohammad Ali, controller of examinations of Uttara University.

The event featured Faisal Mahmud Shanto, former president of Jahangirnagar University Debate Organization and Uttara University Debate Club advisor, who added a valuable perspective to the proceedings.

Following the resounding success of the BNDP Debater Hunt, participants are eagerly gearing up for the upcoming BNDP National Debate Competition 2024, scheduled to coincide with International Workers' Day on 5 and 6 May.

This national platform will see 48 debate teams from across the country converging at Uttara University Campus, continuing the tradition of spirited dialogue and intellectual exchange.