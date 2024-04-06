Vice chancellor of Uttara University acquires post doctoral

Uttara University proudly announces that its Vice Chancellor, Professor Dr Eaysmin Ara Lekha, has been awarded a Post Doctoral by Ranchi University. The Dr Of Literature was conferred upon Dr Lekha on Friday, April 4, 2024, recognizing her outstanding academic contributions.

Dr Yasmeen Ara's Post Doctoral thesis, titled 'The Proverbs of Bangladesh: A Linguistic Analysis', underscores her dedication to linguistic research and scholarship. Under Professor SK Pal's guidance from the university's Bengali department, Dr Ara conducted a comprehensive analysis that sheds light on the linguistic nuances of Bangladeshi proverbs.

Before her appointment as Vice Chancellor, Dr Lekha has established herself as an eminent educationist and researcher. She holds a Bachelor's (Honours) degree in Bengali Literature and Linguistics from Dhaka University, obtained in 1992, and a Master's degree earned in 1995. Furthermore, in recognition of her remarkable achievements in linguistics, she obtained her PhD from Jadavpur University, India.

Dr Lekha assumed the role of Vice Chancellor of Uttara University in April 2023, bringing with her a wealth of academic expertise and leadership experience. Her appointment reflects the university's commitment to fostering excellence in education and research.

