Uttara University celebrates Pohela Falgun and Valentine’s Day

Uttara University greeted 13 and 14 February with a riot of colours, music, and festivity, in celebration of the occasions of Pohela Falgun and Valentine's Day, reads a press release.

The two-day festival was organised by the Heritage Club under the supervision of the Office of Student Affairs. The festival was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha and Pro Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr. Gour Gobinda Goswami, of Uttara University.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. Lekha inaugurated the festival with a speech, "As spring arrives, nature is filled with the joy of new life. New leaves, flowers, southern winds are all manifestations of nature's very own love of springtime. It is almost as if spring greets us with the very purpose of decorating the world anew! My dearest students, who are the lifeblood of this university, have exquisitely adorned our new campus in the spirit of spring. I also wish that this season continues to motivate and inspire you to strive for greater heights and embrace fresh beginnings."

The permanent campus premises of Uttara University were embellished with a diverse assortment of exquisite traditional crafts and vibrant decorations in observance of the festival. The atmosphere and ambiance pervaded the campus.

Throughout the course of the two days, numerous Bengali traditional activities and performances were on display, such as a variety of dance and music acts, marionette shows, nagardola, raffle draws, and more.

A soft launch of the "Entrepreneur Award and Expo" by JCI Dhaka Central was concurrently conducted on the university campus grounds. On 14 February 2024, at 5:00 pm, Samjir Ahmed, Director of Student Affairs and Chairman of the Department of Bangla at Uttara University, delivered the concluding remarks.