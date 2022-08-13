2nd intl conference of SAIST held at DU

Education

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 10:17 pm

Related News

2nd intl conference of SAIST held at DU

TBS Report
13 August, 2022, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 13 August, 2022, 10:17 pm
2nd intl conference of SAIST held at DU

The 2nd international conference of the South Asian Institute of Social Transformation (SAIST) was held on Saturday at Dhaka University (DU), focusing on education, health, and the environment for sustainable development.

SAIST Foundation Advisor Professor Habibul Haque Khondker, convener of the conference, said a conference is an opportunity to share ideas and sharing ideas is a great approach to accumulating knowledge, and bringing scholars from different arenas together.

"We should have respect for the truth. Currently, we observe the rise of populism, spreading fake and misguided information through different media, which has no relationship with the truth," he added.

Emphasising ethics of responsibility, he said it is mandatory to be a good reader to be a good researcher.

In his speech of the chief guest of the conference, Professor Zia Rahman appreciated the SAIST for contributing to the dissemination of knowledge in society regarding social sciences and health. 

He also praised the "South Asian Journal of Social Sciences" published by the SAIST.

SAIST Foundation Chairman Md Abdul Awal, who attended as session chair at the programme, said, "Our university lags in research and that is one of the primary reasons that we are at the bottom of world university ranking."

The conference was divided into three different sessions: environment, climate change and sustainable development; access to education and sustainable development; health and sustainable development.

The first session began with a keynote presentation titled "Look Who's Asking – Reflections on Participatory and Transdisciplinary Research Approaches in Addressing Challenges around Climate Change and Sustainable Development" by Dr Samiya Selim, Associate Professor and Director of the Centre for Sustainable Development.

The second session commenced with a keynote oration titled "Reimaging Secondary Education for the 21st Century Bangladesh" by Prof AQM Shafiul Azam, Director of Planning Wing and the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education, Bangladesh.

And in the final session, the keynote oration titled "Bangladesh at 50: Advances in Population Health and Future Outlook" by Dr A Mushtaq Chowdhury, Professor of Clinical Population and Family Health, Mailman School of Public Health at Columbia University, USA. 

Besides, many presenters from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Australia and the UK joined the sessions. 

IDRC Canada, Kathmandu University, UChicago Bangladesh, Dhaka University Research Society and Structural Engineers Limited are working as main partners of this conference organised by SAIST.

The first international conference of SAIST was organised in December 2016 to envision a common future in South Asia regarding education, health, and the environment. 

The SAIST, governed by the SAIST Foundation, is a non-profit research institute based in Dhaka, Bangladesh. Recognised as a South Asia-based think tank, it creates a hub of knowledge for analysing problems and prospects for South Asian countries.

South Asian Institute of Social Transformation (SAIST) / DU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toes and talons of Shikra. Photo; Enam Ul Haque

Shikra: A leopard with wings!

13h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Around the world in 10 days: A chance to taste global cuisines

11h | Food
Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

Lobbyists float ludicrous arguments to prevent tobacco control act amendment

14h | Panorama
Will US-China tensions boil over?

Will US-China tensions boil over?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Eggs are selling at record prices

Eggs are selling at record prices

2h | Videos
Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

Dollar price increase affecting Karnaphuli tunnel construction

3h | Videos
Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

Climate crisis a blessing in disguise to them

4h | Videos
Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

Growing rice crisis shows how important food self-sufficiency is for Bangladesh

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

3
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

5
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

6
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system