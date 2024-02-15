University of Dhaka organised seminar on ‘De-constructing the Magic of the Case Method’

On 13 February 2024, the Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership Department, Faculty of Business Studies, University of Dhaka, organised a seminar on '𝐃𝐞-𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐝,' held at the Dr Habibullah Conference Hall.

The event mainly transpired the preconditions necessary for enabling Harvard Business School-style teaching and learning.

The event witnessed the presence of esteemed individuals, with Prof Dr ASM Maksud Kamal, Vice Chancellor of the University of Dhaka, sharing his insights.

Prof Dr Muhammad Abdul Moyeen, dean of the faculty of Business Studies, Alif Rudaba, joint secretary at the PMO, and Dr Bikarna Kumar Ghosh, CEO of FBCCI Innovation and Research Center, were also notable guests.

Dr Muhammad Shariat Ullah, Professor and Chairman of the Department of Organization Strategy & Leadership, chaired the event.

The event was hosted by Md Rashedur Rahman, Associate Professor, Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership.

The keynote Speaker, Dr Maki Ito Tsumagari, PhD, MBA, from Hokkaido University of Education, Japan, who has been teaching Macroeconomics of Competitiveness at the Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership for the last two years, shared her insights and experiences that she accumulated during her time at Yale University.

The course Dr Tsumagari is teaching at Dhaka University is designed by Harvard Business School's Institute for Strategy & Competitiveness.

She delivered a thought-provoking speech to the audience, which comprised faculty members and students from different departments.

As she cited, case-based teaching in business schools is common worldwide.

However, Bangladesh is significantly behind in matching the international standards of delivering advanced or tertiary-level education.

The case-based method is one of the proven means to enrich students' analytical skills and problem-solving capabilities.

The Department of Organization Strategy and Leadership, through the adoption of this case-based method, already witnessed increased employability and analytical skills among the graduated students, as mentioned by Md Rashedur Rahman.

Now, the department is urging others on the spectrum of business education and training for adopting this method carefully crafted by Harvard to prepare the next generations to confront and succeed in the globalised employment environment.