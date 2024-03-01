DU Science unit admission test held in all divisional cities

Dhaka University's science unit admission test for 2023-24 academic session was held today in all eight divisions of the country.

The admission test began at 11:00am and continued till 12:30pm.

A total of 1,22,184 students have applied for the test against the total 1851 seats of science faculty this year.

Around 11.30 am, DU vice chancellor prof. ASM Maksud Kamal visited Curzon Hall exam centre of the University and thanked all for helping the University authority for cooperation.