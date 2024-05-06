DU to resume in-person classes from Wednesday

The University of Dhaka will return to in-person classes starting next Wednesday (8 May).

As the intensity of the heatwave came down to a bearable level following a drop in the city temperature due to downpours witnessed in the last couple of days, in-person classes will start again in the university from the day after tomorrow, the university's public relations office said in a press release issued today (6 May).

On 22 April, Dhaka University (DU) authorities decided to hold all classes online to avoid health risks during the heatwave. Exams, however, continued as usual.

The university usually conducts 10% of its classes online.