DU to resume in-person classes from Wednesday

Education

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 02:31 pm

Related News

DU to resume in-person classes from Wednesday

TBS Report
06 May, 2024, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2024, 02:31 pm
DU to resume in-person classes from Wednesday

The University of Dhaka will return to in-person classes starting next Wednesday (8 May).

As the intensity of the heatwave came down to a bearable level following a drop in the city temperature due to downpours witnessed in the last couple of days, in-person classes will start again in the university from the day after tomorrow, the university's public relations office said in a press release issued today (6 May). 

On 22 April, Dhaka University (DU) authorities decided to hold all classes online to avoid health risks during the heatwave. Exams, however, continued as usual.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The university usually conducts 10% of its classes online.

Bangladesh / Top News

DU / Dhaka University / in-person classes

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On average, one BD Clean team completes 20 projects per month - including cleaning up canals in places such as Noakhali, Bandarban, Sylhet and Tangail. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BD Clean: Getting your hands dirty to clean up the country

5h | Panorama
While the allure of sleek sedans and rugged SUVs may be undeniable, MPVs take the lead in terms of the value they offer. Photo: Akif Hamid

Why Multi-Purpose Vehicles are the ultimate daily drivers

1d | Wheels
The bodywork on Rahman Tahmidur&#039;s Corona pays homage to European stylings, with a Porsche-inspired Gemini Blue paint and American spec Toyota Caldina front bumper. Photo: Akif Hamid

1992 Toyota Corona: From another old Toyota to gemini of the streets

1d | Wheels
Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

Sugarcoated betting ads are unstoppable on TV

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

The crowd of Indian buyers is increasing in the gold market in Dubai

1h | Videos
Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

Trump plans to end the Russia-Ukraine war if he comes to power

2h | Videos
Music is a symbol of harmony

Music is a symbol of harmony

3h | Videos
Fire hazard in electric vehicles

Fire hazard in electric vehicles

5h | Videos