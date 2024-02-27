DU quiz society to host country's biggest quiz festival in March

Dhaka University Quiz Society (DUQS) is gearing up to host its biggest quiz event, "5th DUQS National Quiz Fest 2024," on 3-4 March.

This exhilarating festival of knowledge is open to students from schools, colleges, and universities across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

DUQS is a renowned organisation of the University of Dhaka known for its regular quiz sessions, workshops, and seminars, and it has a history of organising prestigious quiz competitions at national and international levels.

Continuing this legacy, DUQS invites quizzers from all the best institutes across Bangladesh to join this intellectual competition and test their knowledge on a wide range of topics.

There will be six exciting segments: Inter-School Segment (class 1-10), Inter-College Segment (class 11-12, HSC candidates), Inter-University Segment (open for any current students from any university), Intra-University Segment (for the students of University of Dhaka), Solo Segment and Mega-Quiz Battle (any institution). Other than the Solo-Segment, the rest will entail team participation, comprising 5 members for the Mega-Quiz Battle and 3 for the remaining segments.

The 5th DUQS National Quiz Fest has a total prize worth 2,00,000 BDT. The winners will also be awarded honorary certificates, crests, books and many more.

For individuals with a passion for learning and those who enjoy the thrill of challenges, this event presents an ideal platform to exhibit their skills and compete against some of the brightest minds in the country. So don't miss out on this exciting event! Registration closed on 23 February, and the audition round was held on 25 February 2024.

For participation details and further updates, quizzers are requested to visit the official Facebook page of Dhaka University Quiz Society (DUQS) or search for the "5th DUQS National Quiz Fest" event.

Visit DUQS's official Facebook page ( facebook.com/duqs.org).