Seminar on 'Green Synthesis and Applications of Nanomaterials' held at DU

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A day-long seminar on 'Green Synthesis and Applications of Nanomaterials' was held today February 17, 2024 at the Centre for Advanced Research in Sciences of Dhaka University (DU).

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal addressed the program as chief guest. Nanotechnology Centre of DU organized the event.

Director of Nanotechnology Centre Prof. Dr. Md. Abu Bin Hasan Susan presided over the function while Dean of Science Faculty Prof. Dr. Md. Abdus Samad addressed it as special guest. Prof. Dr. N.B. Singh of Sharda University, India delivered the key-note speech on 'the prospects of environmentally sustainable nanomaterials' at the seminar.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. A S M Maksud Kamal in his speech highlighted the importance of nanotechnology in the industrial and innovation sectors in Bangladesh.

He said, researches related to nanotechnology are conducive to environment. He stressed the need for advancement of eco-friendly production of nanomaterials.

Nanotechnology Centre of DU has been playing a pivotal role in flourishing the scope of nanotechnology researches in Bangladesh since its inception, DU VC pointed out. He thanked key-note speaker Prof. Dr. N.B. Singh for presenting a valuable and important paper at the seminar.

