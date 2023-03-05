Dr Zafrullah for repealing 'anti-state' power deal with Adani Group

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Sunday described the government's power deal with the Indian Adani Group as an anti-state one and demanded its cancellation.

"Bangladesh's power deal with India's Adani Group has shocked the patriots and sensible people. This deal is against the interests of Bangladesh and it should be revoked," he said.

Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, made the demand at a press conference arranged by Bhasani Anusari Parishad at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area.

He said local and foreign experts called this deal-- to loot the country's resources in the name of electricity import-- as a gift to the Indian government by the Bangladesh government.

"This deal was mainly inked to fill the pockets of Adani. This is a one-sided and very expensive agreement," Zafrullah observed.

He voiced concern that corruption, misrule, money laundering and limitless plundering in the country have made public life miserable.

Nagrik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Jahangirnagar University's Economics Department Prof Anu Muhammad, Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Junaid Saki, among others, spoke at the press conference chaired by Bhasani Anusari Parishad. convener Rafiqul Islam Bablu.

Zafrullah denounced the communal violence in Panchagarh centring a religious event of the Ahmadiyya on Friday.

"The government will have to compensate the Ahmadiyya community for its failure to prevent the attack on them in Panchgarh. The head of government should apologise to them," he viewed.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the government signed the power agreement with the Adani group to make a political gain, not to protect the interest of Bangladesh.

Junaid Saki said the Awami League government signed the deal with Adani before the 2018 election only to appease the Indian government. "If India wants to keep a party in power, then they will not have friendship with the people of Bangladesh."