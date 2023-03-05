Dr Zafrullah for repealing 'anti-state' power deal with Adani Group

Bangladesh

UNB
05 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 08:44 pm

Related News

Dr Zafrullah for repealing 'anti-state' power deal with Adani Group

UNB
05 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2023, 08:44 pm
Dr Zafrullah for repealing &#039;anti-state&#039; power deal with Adani Group

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury on Sunday described the government's power deal with the Indian Adani Group as an anti-state one and demanded its cancellation.

"Bangladesh's power deal with India's Adani Group has shocked the patriots and sensible people. This deal is against the interests of Bangladesh and it should be revoked," he said.

Zafrullah, also a freedom fighter, made the demand at a press conference arranged by Bhasani Anusari Parishad at Gonoshasthaya Nagar Hospital in the city's Dhanmondi area.

He said local and foreign experts called this deal-- to loot the country's resources in the name of electricity import-- as a gift to the Indian government by the Bangladesh government.

"This deal was mainly inked to fill the pockets of Adani. This is a one-sided and very expensive agreement," Zafrullah observed.

He voiced concern that corruption, misrule, money laundering and limitless plundering in the country have made public life miserable.

Nagrik Oikya convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Jahangirnagar University's Economics Department Prof Anu Muhammad, Chief coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Junaid Saki, among others, spoke at the press conference chaired by Bhasani Anusari Parishad. convener Rafiqul Islam Bablu.

Zafrullah denounced the communal violence in Panchagarh centring a religious event of the Ahmadiyya on Friday.

"The government will have to compensate the Ahmadiyya community for its failure to prevent the attack on them in Panchgarh. The head of government should apologise to them," he viewed.

Mahmudur Rahman Manna said the government signed the power agreement with the Adani group to make a political gain, not to protect the interest of Bangladesh.

Junaid Saki said the Awami League government signed the deal with Adani before the 2018 election only to appease the Indian government. "If India wants to keep a party in power, then they will not have friendship with the people of Bangladesh."

Top News

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury / Adani Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bishworang’s sarees are nothing but a riot of colours and festive vibes Photo: Bishworang

Saree: Six yards of memory, culture and protest

9h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

The art of not paying attention to what economists have to say

10h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

You don't have to be smart to get rich

9h | Panorama
Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

Want to work for a better Bangladesh? Learn how this group is rooting for your future

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

Russia encircles Ukraine’s Bakhmut after months of fighting

52m | TBS SPORTS
Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

Why did the fabulously popular Balam withdrawn himself from public?

1h | TBS Entertainment
6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6 killed, 30 injured, 2 kilometers of surrounding structures damaged

6h | TBS Today
“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

“Despite crisis, load shedding will fall this year” - Imran Karim

8h | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

2
Photo: Screengrab
South Asia

Indian forest officer shares video of king cobra 'standing up', internet stunned

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

5
Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop
Offbeat

Pakistani cooking show goes viral as woman brings biryani from shop

6
BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale
Telecom

BTRC bans Robi’s e-SIM sale