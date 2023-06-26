Adani Plant's second unit receives approval for commercial power supply to Bangladesh

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

The second unit of Adani power plant in India has received approval from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for commercial power supply to the country.

The news has been confirmed by officials from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) as well as sources within Adani's Dhaka office.

Adani Power issued a statement to the Mumbai stock exchange, announcing the successful completion of Reliability Run Tests and the initiation of commercial operations for the second unit at 12am on Sunday.

Situated in an Indian village in Jharkhand, approximately 100km from the Bangladesh border, the power plant delivers electricity to Bangladesh through a dedicated transmission line.

With a capacity of 1,496 megawatts, Bangladesh now has the flexibility to import electricity according to its requirements. The first unit, with a capacity of 748MW, commenced commercial operation on 7 April.