Adani Plant's second unit receives approval for commercial power supply to Bangladesh

Energy

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:46 pm

Related News

Adani Plant's second unit receives approval for commercial power supply to Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 June, 2023, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2023, 08:46 pm
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files
Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

The second unit of Adani power plant in India has received approval from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) for commercial power supply to the country. 

The news has been confirmed by officials from the Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) as well as sources within Adani's Dhaka office.

Adani Power issued a statement to the Mumbai stock exchange, announcing the successful completion of Reliability Run Tests and the initiation of commercial operations for the second unit at 12am on Sunday.

Situated in an Indian village in Jharkhand, approximately 100km from the Bangladesh border, the power plant delivers electricity to Bangladesh through a dedicated transmission line.

With a capacity of 1,496 megawatts, Bangladesh now has the flexibility to import electricity according to its requirements. The first unit, with a capacity of 748MW, commenced commercial operation on 7 April.

Bangladesh / Top News

Adani Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

Dogs of War: From Ten Thousand, Blackwater to Wagner, the 2,500-year tale of the mercenaries

13h | Panorama
Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

Shobar Dhaka: An app serving one-half of the city

11h | Panorama
Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A beggar becomes a house owner

A beggar becomes a house owner

4h | TBS Stories
Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

Wagner mutiny raising eyebrows on Putin’s security

2h | TBS World
New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

New smart N-Missiles soon, says Putin

8h | TBS World
Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

1d | TBS Today

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month