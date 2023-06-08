Power supply from India's Adani plant resumes after some 10hrs

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, December 9, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/Files

In a much-needed relief amid the ongoing heatwave, electricity supply from India's Adani power plant resumed to the national grid at 3:43am on Thursday (8 June).

As per an official statement issued by the Power Grid Company of Bangladesh Limited (PGCB), the power generation capacity from the plant was reported to be 607MW at 9am this morning.

Yesterday, at around 2:46pm, power supply from the Adani plant was abruptly halted after a transmission line in Bangladesh tripped.

The incident resulted in a temporary disruption in the electricity supply from the thermal power plant located in Jharkhand's Godda area of the neighbouring country.

Promptly responding to the situation, the engineers and technicians of the PGCB swiftly identified the issue and were able to restore the transmission line at 3:06pm yesterday (Wednesday, 7 June).

Following the completion of all necessary technical preparations at the power plant, Adani authorities resumed supplying power to the national grid at 3:43am today, bringing an end to the approximately 10-hour-long power outage.