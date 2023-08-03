India's Adani Power posts 83% surge in Q1 profit on smaller tax bill

Global Economy

Reuters
03 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:08 pm

Related News

India's Adani Power posts 83% surge in Q1 profit on smaller tax bill

Reuters
03 August, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 10:08 pm
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A logo of the Adani Group is seen on a commercial complex in Mumbai, India, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Adani Power ADAN.NS, part of the Indian conglomerate Adani Group, reported an 83.26% rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, boosted by a steep drop in its tax bill and a jump in collection of delayed payments.

The company's consolidated net profit rose to 87.59 billion rupees ($1.06 billion) in the April-June quarter, from 47.80 billion rupees a year ago.

That was mostly due to a near 96% drop in its tax bill and a near four-fold jump in delayed payments, including interest, from power distribution companies.

Still, Adani Power's revenue from operations fell 19.8% to 110.06 billion rupees. Last month, its peer Power Grid Corp of India PGRD.NS also posted a drop in profit on weaker demand in its core transmission business.

However, also boosting Adani Power's results was its fuel costs, which is about three-fourths of total expenses, dropping 5.3%. Import prices of coal have plummeted by over 60% over the past year.

The weak coal business however weighed on the Adani Group's flagship company Adani Enterprises ADEL.NS. However, a strong performance at the company's new energy division helped it clock a 44% rise in quarterly profit.

Adani Power's shares rose as much as 4.8% after the results were announced. They have risen 30.4% in the April-June quarter. ($1 = 82.7340 Indian rupees)

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Adani Power

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

16h | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

17h | Panorama
A firefighting helicopter drops water as a wildfire burns in Mandra, Greece, July 18, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Here's what July, hottest month in history, looked like

1d | Environment
Illustration: Collected

With divorce on the rise, can couples therapy be a saviour?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

4h | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

6h | TBS Science
Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

Best spot to explore in Rainy Season - Reshombari, Sirajganj

5h | TBS Stories
Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

Justin Trudeau, Sophie declare separation

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

2
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

3
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

4
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Trade

Commercial space demand still low