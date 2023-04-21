DMP issues traffic guidelines for Jatiya Eidgah

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today issued guidelines for vehicular movement for the Jatiya Eidgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations tomorrow.

The Ramna Traffic Division under the DMP issued the traffic guidelines for the people who want to join the Jatiya Eidgah on Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat.

According to the traffic guideline, several roads will have traffic diversions, including Gulistan's Zero Point crossing, Matsya Bhaban crossing, Government Employees Hospital intersection, Doel Chattar crossing, Press Club link road, the lane behind the foreign ministry, UBL crossing and the gap of the Control Room.

It said the President, chief justice and other VVIPs can park their motor vehicles near the roundabout inside the Supreme Court premises, while motor vehicles of cabinet ministers/VIPs will be parked at the northwest of main gate of the Eidgah ground.

Motor vehicles of Justice will be parked at the north side near the Supreme Court shrine and vehicles of the high ranking government officials/dignitaries/journalists will be parked at the premises of the public works department.

General people can park their vehicles from Matsya Bhaban to Shahbagh, at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Carpet Lane, outside the barricade at Doel Chattar, outside the barricade at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and outside the barricade at National Press Club link road.

The DMP has sought all-out support of the city dwellers to make the traffic guidelines effective, it said.