DMP issues traffic guidelines for Jatiya Eidgah

Bangladesh

BSS
21 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 07:50 pm

Related News

DMP issues traffic guidelines for Jatiya Eidgah

BSS
21 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 07:50 pm
DMP issues traffic guidelines for Jatiya Eidgah

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) today issued guidelines for vehicular movement for the Jatiya Eidgah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations tomorrow.

The Ramna Traffic Division under the DMP issued the traffic guidelines for the people who want to join the Jatiya Eidgah on Eid-ul-Fitr jamaat. 

According to the traffic guideline, several roads will have traffic diversions, including Gulistan's Zero Point crossing, Matsya Bhaban crossing, Government Employees Hospital intersection, Doel Chattar crossing, Press Club link road, the lane behind the foreign ministry, UBL crossing and the gap of the Control Room.

It said the President, chief justice and other VVIPs can park their motor vehicles near the roundabout inside the Supreme Court premises, while motor vehicles of cabinet ministers/VIPs will be parked at the northwest of main gate of the Eidgah ground.

Motor vehicles of Justice will be parked at the north side near the Supreme Court shrine and vehicles of the high ranking government officials/dignitaries/journalists will be parked at the premises of the public works department. 

General people can park their vehicles from Matsya Bhaban to Shahbagh, at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB), Carpet Lane, outside the barricade at Doel Chattar, outside the barricade at Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall and outside the barricade at National Press Club link road.

The DMP has sought all-out support of the city dwellers to make the traffic guidelines effective, it said.

DMP / national eidgah / Eid-ul-Fitr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

Keeping it traditionally cool: The CoolfiehWala story

3h | Features
The IMF response to banking failures

The IMF response to banking failures

5h | Thoughts
Before setting off with your car on long road trips for Eid vacations, it is a must to do some basic maintenance to guarantee a safe and comfortable trip. Photo: Saikat Roy

Mandatory vehicle maintenance before setting off for Eid vacation

9h | Wheels
When the global elites meet in Davos to save the world, they mostly arrive by private jet. Photo: DW

The global jet set feels the heat over climate change

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

23h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

22h | TBS SPORTS
Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

Entertainment industry's blockbuster return with Tk30cr investment

1h | TBS Entertainment
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays