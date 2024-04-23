DMP providing drinking water amid heatwave

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh police is organising safe drinking water for daily wagers, rickshaw pullers and low-income people amid the ongoing heatwave that is sweeping across the country for the last several days, Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman said today (23 April).

DMP kept arrangements of pure drinking water by setting up some trolleys of water in different parts of the city under 50 police station areas, he said while briefing to reporters at DMP Media Centre.

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

He also believed that Bangladesh Police has not only set an example in maintaining law and order situation but also in humanitarian issues.

Replying to a question about changing the uniform of traffic police, the DMP commissioner said so far there is no such thought but there is a norm to provide white umbrellas instead of black.

Besides, the police hospitals are kept ready to provide treatment to the sick policemen if they fall ill amid the heat.

Bangladesh / DMP / drinking water / Heatwave

