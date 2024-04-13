DMP bolsters security measures for Pahela Baishakh celebrations

DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman speaks to reporters as he reviewed the preparations for the festivities marking the Bangla New Year. Photo: UNB

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Habibur Rahman has emphasised the absence of specific threat information related to Pahela Baishakh celebrations but confirmed comprehensive precautionary measures during a security briefing at Ramna Park's Ramna Botomul.

The DMP Commissioner spoke to reporters today (13 April) as he reviewed the preparations for the festivities marking the Bangla New Year.

To ensure public safety, all scheduled events will conclude by 5pm, and the premises will be cleared immediately afterward, Rahman stated, underscoring the importance of these measures in light of past terror activities that targeted such cultural gatherings.

He detailed the extensive security arrangements in place, including the use of CCTV surveillance, drone monitoring, and watchtowers strategically placed around event venues.

The Bomb Disposal Unit has also completed a preliminary security assessment and has defined clear roles for maintaining safety.

Traffic control measures will be enforced around Dhaka University and the Ramna Park area, with diversions starting this evening to facilitate secure and orderly celebrations.

Security at Ramna Botomul will be tightly controlled with the installation of archways and metal detectors at all entry points to enhance screening processes. Access to the venue will be allowed until 5 pm tomorrow, after which no further entries will be permitted, the DMP chief clarified.

The Commissioner also noted that additional security layers would include support from DMP's Detective Branch and plainclothes officers both inside and outside the venue. For international visitors, tourist police will be available to assist with any issues that may arise.

In terms of health and safety, a temporary medical center will be operational, courtesy of Dhaka Medical College, to handle any medical emergencies. Facilities such as a Lost and Found center and a blood donation station will also be accessible to attendees, ensuring comprehensive support services during the event.