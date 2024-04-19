DMP provides water, saline to traffic police amid heatwave

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 April, 2024, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2024, 10:43 pm

The Dhaka Metropolitan police (DMP) has started providing drinking water and saline to its members of the traffic division amid heat waves.

The initiative started Thursday (18 April) and will continue as long as the intense heat lasts, the DMP said in a statement.

According to the statement, traffic policemen get tired and suffer various complications like heatstroke and headache as they have to do duty on the road amid heat waves.  

"To relieve the traffic policemen who are getting stressed during the duty, DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahaman has taken the initiative. Initially these items are being given to the members of traffic police who are on duty," reads the statement.

According to the Met Office, a severe heat wave is sweeping through the country. Day temperature may rise slightly and night temperature may remain nearly unchanged. The average temperature rose above 38 degrees Celsius.

When contacted, Md Zainul Abedin, deputy police commissioner of Ramna Traffic Division, expressed his satisfaction over the initiative and told The Business Standard that it is really difficult to do duty on the road in this unbearable heat

"We are thankful to the DMP commissioner. His initiative will motivate all the members of the traffic police to perform their duties even in this intense heat," he added.

