CTTC raids Narayanganj 'militant hideout' 

A team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) unit alongside DMP SWAT has launched an operation in an alleged militant hideout at Pachgaon in Araihazar of Narayanganj.

DMP Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and SWAT official Jahidul Islam confirmed the news.

Previously, DMP ADC and CTTC Bomb Disposal Unit Chief Rahmatullah Chowdhury confirmed the information of the hideout to The Business Standard.

"A team of SWAT operatives and Bomb Disposal unit has been dispatched from Dhaka to the spot," he said.

Earlier, CTTC Chief and DMP ADC Md Asaduzzaman had said a drive will soon commence at the hideout.

"We have cordoned off a house on suspicion of being a militant hideout containing explosives," he told The Business Standard.

