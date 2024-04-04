RMG workers protest over unpaid wages, clash with police in Narayanganj

Workers of ACS Textiles in Narayanganj’s Rupganj staged a demonstration over unpaid wages on Dhaka-Sylhet highway today (4 April). Photo: TBS

Workers of ACS Textiles in Narayanganj's Rupganj have staged a demonstration over unpaid wages, blocking the Dhaka-Sylhet highway for about 2 hours today (4 April).

When the police charged batons to control the situation, a clash broke out with the workers.

According to the workers, they have wage arrears from December last year to March this year. For the past few days, the management has been delaying the payment of the workers' outstanding wages.

Their outstanding wages and bonuses were supposed to be paid before Eid.

Photo: TBS

Although the deadline for payment of salary and bonus was 4 April, it was announced today that it would be paid after Eid. Enraged by the news, the workers took to the streets in protest, the agitated workers said.

Narayanganj District Industrial Police and Rupganj Police Station rushed to the spot and charged batons to remove the workers from the highway. In response, the workers retaliated by throwing brickbats at the police.

Rupganj Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Zubair Hossain said, "Twelve people were injured in the clash including Additional Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Tariqul Islam."

The situation is calm now, he said, adding that additional police have been deployed in front of the factory.