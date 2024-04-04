RMG workers protest over unpaid wages, clash with police in Narayanganj

RMG

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 10:52 pm

Related News

RMG workers protest over unpaid wages, clash with police in Narayanganj

According to police, 12 people were injured in the clash including Additional Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Tariqul Islam

TBS Report
04 April, 2024, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 10:52 pm
Workers of ACS Textiles in Narayanganj’s Rupganj staged a demonstration over unpaid wages on Dhaka-Sylhet highway today (4 April). Photo: TBS
Workers of ACS Textiles in Narayanganj’s Rupganj staged a demonstration over unpaid wages on Dhaka-Sylhet highway today (4 April). Photo: TBS

Workers of ACS Textiles in Narayanganj's Rupganj have staged a demonstration over unpaid wages, blocking the Dhaka-Sylhet highway for about 2 hours today (4 April).

When the police charged batons to control the situation, a clash broke out with the workers.

According to the workers, they have wage arrears from December last year to March this year. For the past few days, the management has been delaying the payment of the workers' outstanding wages.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Their outstanding wages and bonuses were supposed to be paid before Eid. 

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Although the deadline for payment of salary and bonus was 4 April, it was announced today that it would be paid after Eid. Enraged by the news, the workers took to the streets in protest, the agitated workers said.

Narayanganj District Industrial Police and Rupganj Police Station rushed to the spot and charged batons to remove the workers from the highway. In response, the workers retaliated by throwing brickbats at the police.

Rupganj Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Zubair Hossain said, "Twelve people were injured in the clash including Additional Superintendent of Police of Narayanganj Tariqul Islam."

The situation is calm now, he said, adding that additional police have been deployed in front of the factory.

Top News

RMG Workers / clash / Narayanganj

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

10h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

14h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

Expatriates' Eid joy is hampered by the high price of tickets

1h | Videos
FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

FIFA earns billions of dollars by hosting Women's World Cup

2h | Videos
Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

Syria Consulate Attack: What Iran Can Do Now

7h | Videos
Cardiac stent prices hiked

Cardiac stent prices hiked

9h | Videos