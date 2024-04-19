Gas supply to be halted in parts of Narayanganj for 2 hours tomorrow

Gas connection might be disrupted from 12pm to 2pm in certain areas of Narayanganj tomorrow (20 April).

The halt is due to emergency work in the pipeline, informed Titas Gas authorities through a notice today (19 April) while apologising for the inconvenience.

Areas in Narayanganj that might face the disruption include Nayapur, Kutubpur, Araihazar Road, Madanpur to Langalband Bridge, Bandar, Kanchpur and Jatramura.

Also, there may be low gas pressure in the surrounding area during that time.