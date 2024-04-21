Narayanganj poultry farmers fearing loss as chickens die due to intense heat

Poultry farmers in Narayanganj are fearing loss as a large number of chickens on their farms are dying amid the heatwave sweeping across the country.

In Narayanganj, an industrial city, the maximum temperature reached 38 degrees Celsius today (21 April). It was 39 degrees Celsius yesterday. The temperature does not drop too much even at night.

While power supply remained normal in the DPDC-controlled areas amid intense heat, frequent load-shedding in Rural Electrification Board-controlled areas exacerbates the plight of farm owners.

The farm owners claim that their daily losses are escalating due to load-shedding during the heatwave.

Rafiqul Islam, owner of Salim Poultry Farm in Araihajar municipality, told The Business Standard, "In my farm, about 250 chickens have died due to heat stroke in the last 8-10 days. Yesterday, I sold all 1,500 chickens on my farm in fear of them dying. I could have waited till they grew bigger, but did not want to take the risk.

"The significant number of chickens dying in a short period of time creates fear of big loss."

Yunus, owner of Yunus Poultry Farm, a bigger farm in the same area, said more than 500 of his chickens died due to extreme heat.

"Even though I used electric fans and sprayed water on the roof, I could not stop chickens from dying due to heat. Load shedding has made the situation worse," he said.

According to the District Livestock Office data, there are about 980 large, small and medium sized poultry farms in Narayanganj.

Most of the farmers are rearing chickens under various corporate institutions. As a result, all their care is done by the people of those companies.

Farm owners claimed that although there are livestock officers at the upazila level, they do not make field visits.

District Livestock Officer Dr Muhammad Faruk Ahmed told TBS, "We have given several suggestions to keep animals safe in dairy and poultry farms in summer. These include feeding saline water, installing additional exhaust fans in the farm, keeping electric fans running all the time, spraying water, cooling the roof with water, etc. However, we have not yet received any news of animal death."

When he was informed about the deaths of chickens in several poultry farms, he said, "Please tell me the name and identity of the farms concerned. We will inquire about them and contact the concerned upazila."