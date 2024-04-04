Zia's mural demolished in Narayanganj, BNP accuses Shamim Osman

Local BNP leaders standing in front of the demolished mural of Ziaur Rahman in Narayanganj on 4 April 2024. Photo: TBS

The mural of BNP founder and former president Ziaur Rahman erected above the Shaheed Zia Hall (Town Hall) in Chashara of Narayanganj city was demolished on Wednesday (3 April) night.

Local BNP leaders alleged that Narayanganj-4 MP and Awami League leader Shamim Osman was behind the incident as he recently made a proposal in the parliament to demolish the Zia Hall and build a stage, gallery and other establishments there.

"Ruling party MP Shamim Osman spoke in the parliament about demolishing the hall. The demolition of the mural proved that it had been broken in a planned way. We think this work was done on the instructions of Shamim Osman," said Sakhawat Hossain Khan, convener of the Narayanganj metropolitan unit of BNP.

"This Zia Hall is under the district administration. We spoke to the deputy commissioner. He said he had no knowledge of the matter. I demand action against those who have committed this misdeed and demand the reinstatement of Zia's mural," added Sakhwat.

Shamim Osman did not immediately respond to phone calls seeking comment on the matter.

"Today, Narayanganj's godfather MP Shamim Osman has proved that he is indeed the godfather. He had the mural broken down by his terrorist forces in the dark of night. He wants to create unrest in the peaceful Narayanganj," Abu Al Yusuf Khan, member secretary of BNP's Narayanganj metropolitan unit, said.

"BNP never vandalized any of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's murals, including the one on Bangabandhu Road in Narayanganj, while in power. Although there is a stadium named after Shamim Osman's father and grandfather, it remained untouched. But they broke the mural of Zia and paved the way for revenge.

"If the government changes in the future, many murals may not exist. If this mural is not replaced within the next 72 hours, a strict movement will be launched," he added.

Narayanganj Deputy Commissioner Mahmudul Haque said, "I do not know about the demolition of the mural. No initiative has been taken by the district administration to break the wall. However, talks are ongoing to abandon and demolish the building. The matter has been reported to the police. They will look into it."