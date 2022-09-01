Youth posing as actor, director arrested for cheating people

Crime

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Cyber Crime Investigation Division of the Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) arrested a youth on charge of cheating people by operating a fake Facebook account posing as eminent actor and director Salahuddin Lavlu.

Mokhlesur Rahman (26) was arrested from Singair, a remote village in Manikganj, on Wednesday night.

 He hails from Sirajdikhan of Munshiganj area.

Cyber Crime Investigation's Assistant Commissioner Chatak Chakma told The Business Standard that the arrestee opened a Facebook account in the name of noted actor, director Salahuddin Lavlu using his information.  He lured men and women into acting for supporting characters in dramas and short films.

After sensing such activities, Salahuddin Lavlu himself filed a case last month with the Banani Police Station.

Later, CTTC's cybercrime investigation division took over the case. By analysing digital footprint and location, the conman was arrested.

"In the last year he embezzled a large amount of money and also conned a number of people. We are figuring out how many people have been cheated and how much money the gang has embezzled," Chatak Chakma added.

