60 sued over robbery at Rampal Power Plant; 12 arrested

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A case has been filed naming 20 individuals and 30-40 unidentified men over the robbery at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat.

Habildar Shahidul Islam, of Ansar Battalion-3, filed the case at Rampal Police Station on Thursday night.

Police have already arrested 12 suspects involved in the case, with efforts underway to apprehend the others, according to police.

Rampal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Somen Das, said, "On Wednesday night, a group of robbers entered the D-block of the Rampal Thermal Power Plant. At that time, Ansar members and private security personnel of the power plant attempted to stop them. The robbers attacked them, injuring five Ansar members. During their escape, the robbers stole various sizes of iron rods worth Tk90,000."

Those injured in the attack -- Akram, Saidul Islam, Mintu Bairagi, Brajen Mondal, and Habib Kamal -- are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the OC.

Rampal Power plant / sued / arrested / robbery

