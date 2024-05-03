Four arrested for forcing women into prostitution in Ctg

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 06:35 pm

Representational Illustration: TBS
Representational Illustration: TBS

Police have arrested four people for forcing two women into prostitution in Chattogram city.

"During the drive, we rescued the two victims from a flat at Rupnagar Residential Area on Wednesday (1 May) night," Bayazid Bostami Police Station Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Azharul Islam told The Business Standard.

"We have arrested four people for forcing the victims into prostitution," he added.

The arrestees are- Arafat Ullah Islam, 30, Farzana Begum, 30, Abu Omar, 32, and Md Ansar, 35.

The SI also said among the arrestees, Arafat Ullah and Farzana Begum have multiple cases against them with different police stations of the city.

One of the victims, Laila told the police that she came to the city on 19 April in search of a job and got acquainted with Arafat Ullah Islam. On the pretext of giving her a job, Arafat took her to the flat and introduced her to a woman named Farzana Begum.

At that time, she saw another victim there. The accused Arafat and Farzana forced the woman to have sex with clients they brought from outside.

She tried to leave, but then Arafat and Farzana beat and threatened her and forced her into prostitution.

