Children's author Tipu Kibria, associate arrested over child pornography allegations

A case was filed against the arrestees with the Pornography Control Act

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

The Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) Unit of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) on Tuesday (23 April) arrested a children's author along with his associate over the charge of child pornography.

"On a tip-off, the special action group of CTTC conducted a drive in the capital's Khilgaon area and held the author, Tipu Kibria and his associate Kamrul," said Asaduzzaman, additional commissioner of the CTTC during a press briefing at DMP media centre today (24 April).  

"A child was recovered from his apartment," he added.

Asaduzzaman also said the CTTC has seized Tipu's camera and computer, wherein 25,000 pictures and a thousand videos have been found.

"Tipu brought the children to his room by offering money and making photos and videos. We have also found the involvement of Tipu with an international child pornography ring. 

"Tipu used encrypted apps to communicate with foreigners. Twenty-five IDs including Australian and German citizens have been detected," said the CTTC official.

A case was filed against the arrestees with the Pornography Control Act, the official said.

Back in 2014, Tipu was arrested in a similar case. After seven years in 2021, he got bail. He however, got involved again with child pornography. 
Tipu Kibria, a graduate of Jahangirnagar University, is known as a children's book author, having penned over 60 books, some of which gained popularity.

