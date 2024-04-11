Three more arrested over bank robberies, arms looting in Bandarban

Representational image. Photo: Bing AI
Representational image. Photo: Bing AI

Law enforcers have arrested three more suspects in cases filed over the recent bank robberies, arms looting, kidnapping of a bank manager and beating up bank officers in Bandarban. 

They were arrested from Eden Para of Ruma upazila in Bandarban on Thursday (10 April) afternoon, Md Rayhan Kazemi, Bandarban Police additional superintendent (crime and admin),  told The Business Standard.

 The arrestees are Van Nuam Thang Bawm, 37, son of Gundang Bawm of Ward-4, Eden Para; Van Lal Thang Bawm, 45, son of Lal Mual Bawm of the same ward; and Lal Rin Tlowang Bawm, daughter of Lal Chew Sang Bawm.

They'll be presented to the court tomorrow (12 April), said Kazemi.

Earlier this month, armed robbers robbed two branches of Sonali Bank and one branch of the Bangladesh Krishi Bank in Thanchi and Ruma of Bandarban. They looted around Tk17.5 lakh from the Thanchi branches while from Sonali Bank's Ruma branch, they kidnapped the manager and looted firearms from security guards.

The Sonali Bank branch manager was later freed by the armed hill group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) after a hefty ransom of Tk15 lakh was paid. The group is also suspected to be behind the other crimes as well.

A joint force of the police, army, border guard and the Rapid Action Battalion later launched a joint military operation to root out the group from the hills of Bandarban last Sunday. 

A total of six cases have been filed over the incident and 58 people have been arrested.

