No information on whether Arav Khan is detained in Dubai: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun today said they have no information on whether Dubai police arrested Rabiul Islam alias Arav Khan, the absconding accused in a police murder case.

Responding to a query of journalists after an Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) programme at a hotel in Karwan Bazar here, the IGP said, "We don't have any information on whether Arav is detained there or not."

He said a red notice has been issued against Arav Khan alias Rabiul Islam Apon, the gold trader in Dubai.

Chowdhury Mamun said communication with Interpol and Dubai police is still underway in this connection.

Asked about whether there will be any problem in bringing Arav back as he is now holding an Indian passport, the IGP said, "We are working on it."

On April 11, 2019, the detective branch of police submitted a charge sheet against 10 people, including Arav alias Rabiul in connection with murder of Mamun Imran Khan, the then inspector of the special branch of the police.