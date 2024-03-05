IGP off to Dubai to join World Police Summit

File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Photo: Collected
File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun. Photo: Collected

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has left here for United Arab Emirates (UAE) on an official visit to attend 'The World Police Summit 2024' in Dubai.

The IGP departed Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport last night, according to a press release issued today.

He will participate in the World Police Summit to be held in Dubai from 5 to 7 March and return home on 8 March, the release said.

Police chiefs from different countries and senior police officers are participating in the summit.

Apart from participating in the conference, the Bangladesh Police chief will participate in meetings with police chiefs and senior officers from different countries and discuss various security issues and issues of mutual interest.

