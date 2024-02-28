Police officials will lose jobs if found involved in drug activities: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al Mamun on Wednesday warned that police will face action if they are found involved in drugs abuse or trade.

"If any police official's drugs involvement is found, their punishment will be harsher than general people. They will not be brought under law only but also lose their job," he said while speaking at the 'IGP's Exemplary Good Services Badge' (IGP's Badge) and prize distribution ceremony at the parade ground of Rajarbagh Police Lines in the capital on the second day of Police Week.

"We have a zero-tolerance policy against militancy, drugs and corruption. No one will be spared," he warned.

Mentioning that every member of police is recruited through dope test, he said, "No one will get a job if they are addicted to drugs."

The IGP went on to say, "We are working to establish the police as a people-friendly force."

Addressing the policemen, he said, " You have to make yourselves as technology-based, mass-oriented, service-oriented, people-friendly and women- and children-friendly force."