Police working with BGB to ensure security at Bangladesh-Myanmar border: IGP

File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun
File photo of Inspector General of Police Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun

The members of Bangladesh Police are working with BGB to maintain law and order at the Ghumdhum border in Bandarban, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said today (6 February).

"We have tightened security measures around the Rohingya camps. The Armed Police Battalion (APBn), along with district police, are on high alert, and BGB is actively patrolling the border. Our forces are fully supported in their duties by the local administration, BGB, and intelligence agencies," he said during his visit to Central Police Hospital in Dhaka's Rajarbagh this afternoon.

In addressing security measures in the bordering area, the IGP mentioned ongoing government support for the treatment of those injured and crossing into Bangladesh.

In response to inquiries about the deaths of two individuals, including a Bangladeshi woman at the Ghumdhum border, the IGP confirmed that a case has been filed with the local police station.

IGP Al-Mamun also praised the dedication of Bangladesh Police members, emphasising their commitment to ensuring the safety of the nation and its people, even in the face of danger.

