No place for drugs, militancy, terrorism in Bangladesh: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun today vowed that there will be no place for drugs, militancy and terrorism in the soil of Bangladesh.

"Drugs, militancy and terrorism have no place in the soil of Bangabandhu's 'Sonar Bangla' and Prime Minister's 'Smart Bangladesh'," he said while addressing as the chief guest on the second day of Police Week 2024 at Rajarbag police lines on Wednesday (28 February).

He also asked to establish a technology-based, mass-oriented, service-oriented, people-friendly and women and children-friendly police force.

The theme of this year's Police Week-2024 is 'Smart Police, Smart Country, Bangladesh is of peace and progress'.

"I want to see the police station as a place to get justice for common people, working people, innocent, oppressed, poor and women."

"We want to make police station a place of trust and confidence of the people. I have given clear instructions so that respectable citizens can easily and fearlessly come to police stations and receive necessary services," Mamun said.

The IGP, however, said that desired services should be delivered to people of all classes and professions of the society, adding, "With everyone's collective efforts, we can truly make our country a non-communal, progressive, inclusive, and advanced-prosperous smart Bangladesh in 2041."

Additional IGP and President of Parade Sub-Committee Md Kamrul Ahsan gave vote of thanks on the occasion where senior police officers were present.

This year 488 policemen were awarded "Police Force Exemplary Good Service Badge-2023 (IG's Badge)" in recognition of their courageous works.