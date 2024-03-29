Stern action if extra fare charged during Eid: IGP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 07:55 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 07:58 pm

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun has warned of stern action against those who try to harass passengers by charging extra fares on public transports during Eid ul-Fitr.

"Also, adequate security measures will be taken to control crimes in Dhaka during Eid holidays," he said at an event at the Police Central Jame Mosque in the capital today (29 March).

The IGP also urged passengers to seek help by calling the National Emergency Service-999 or the nearest police station if anyone tries to charge extra fare.

"Several ministries held meetings in this regard. Through these meetings, we are doing the coordination work. We will brief the range DIGs. The DMP commissioner will coordinate the Dhaka metropolis," he said.

"The Naval Police, Railway Police, Tourist Police, and Highway Police as well as the district police are preparing to make Eid journeys safe for commuters.

"This time, the Eid holidays will be a bit longer. So there may be a rush of visitors at the tourist spots. So overall security will be ensured," the IGP added.

Although the IGP has warned against raising fares, several luxury bus companies have already raised fares by Tk300-500.

