Gold theft: 8 customs officials and sepoy arrested, 94 bhori gold recovered 

Police have arrested eight officials and sepoy of Custom House Dhaka in connection with the recent theft of 55kg gold from a warehouse of the customs station's warehouse at Dhaka airport.

A total of 94 bhori gold have been recovered from the arrestees' possession, DMP's Detective Branch chief and Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told reporters on Wednesday (13 September).

DB police presented the arrestees in front of a Dhaka court on the day and sought a 10-day remand against each.

However, the court granted the police eight-day remands.

Earlier on Tuesday (12 September), the Dhaka Customs House suspended four officials in connection with the theft of 55 kgs of gold from the warehouse at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

DCH Commissioner AKM Nurul Huda Azad signed the letter of dismissal, and a senior NBR official confirmed it to UNB on Tuesday.

The dismissed officers are - Assistant Revenue Officers Saidul Islam Shahed, Md Shahidul Islam, Masum Rana, and Akram Sheikh.

On 2 September, the incident of gold theft came to the attention of the Dhaka Customs Division, and the matter was announced on the night of September 3.

After that, the assistant revenue officer of DCH Mohammad Sohrab Hossain filed a case with the Airport Police Station as a complainant. Unnamed persons have been made accused in the case.

According to the case statement, 48 DM bars recovered in 2023 - with a total weight of 8.02 kgs and 389 DM bars seized at different times from 2020 to 2023 - with a total weight of 47.49 kgs were stolen by breaking the lockers of the gold cupboard.

On 2 September, between 12:15pm and 8:30am, someone broke and stole a steel cupboard locker from the described gold bars and jewellery vault.

The worth of this stolen gold is around Tk45 crore. The case is currently being investigated by the Detective Branch of Police.