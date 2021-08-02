2 held over attack on police box

Picture: Collected
Picture: Collected

Special Action Group of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime unit (CTTC) have arrested two people in connection with attack on police box. 

The team also seized huge amount of IED making equipment from them on Sunday. 

Faruk Hossen, Deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Media) confirmed the matter to The Business Standard. 

A press briefing will be held in this regard at 12 noon today at the Media Center of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

