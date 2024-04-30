These five nations can attack any place on Earth with a missile

North Korean military fires a guided weapon into the East Sea during a military drill in North Korea, May 4, 2019. KCNA via REUTERS

The countries Russia, the United States, China, Britain, and France are the only countries in the world that possess the power to potentially strike targets in other countries.

Ian Williams from the Center for Strategic and International Studies suggests that we're witnessing a resurgence in missile development globally, primarily in regions like Asia and the Middle East, reports the New York Times.

This trend is escalating regional tensions and increasing the likelihood of conflict. Moreover, the proliferation of missiles based on outdated technology raises concerns about accuracy and the potential for civilian casualties.

There's also a risk of these missiles falling into the hands of non-state actors like militias and terrorist groups.

According to the New York Times article, countries like North Korea, Iran, and Pakistan have significantly expanded their missile capabilities over the past few decades, often collaborating to share technology.

India, in turn, became capable of striking anywhere in Pakistan and most of China, another regional rival, in the last two decades.

India is now collaborating with Russia to develop cruise missiles.

Saudi Arabia and Israel were already able to strike Iran before 1990. But now Iran could strike back at either country, thanks in part to technology it acquired from North Korea.

North Korea's missile range has grown dramatically, posing a threat to global security. Collaboration between nations like Pakistan and China has resulted in enhanced strike capabilities, heightening regional tensions.

The spread of missile technology has led to instances of non-state actors, such as Houthi rebels (a Shiite militia that took control of large parts of Yemen three years ago and that is backed by Iran and Hezbollah, a militant group from Lebanon) in Yemen, launching missile attacks, further destabilizing regions.

One clear example of this happened in November when a ballistic missile fired from Yemen by Houthi rebels that reached Saudi Arabia's capital.

What's the difference between a cruise missile and a ballistic missile?

Cruise missiles and ballistic missiles are both types of guided missiles, but they differ significantly in terms of their flight characteristics.

Cruise missiles are designed for precision strikes against specific targets and follow a controlled flight path at low altitudes, while ballistic missiles follow a ballistic trajectory and are primarily used for long-range strikes against distant targets.

Which countries have the most powerful nuclear weapons in the world?

Russia (5,977 warheads)

United States (5,428)

China (350)

France (290)

United Kingdom (225)

Pakistan (165)

India (160)

Israel (90)

North Korea (20)

The Federation of American Scientists estimates that while Russia possesses more total nuclear weapons than the US, the US has more deployed weapons.

Specifically, the US has deployed 1,644 strategic, long-range weapons and 100 tactical weapons, whereas Russia has deployed 1,588 strategic missiles with no known tactical weapons as of 2022, reports Forbes.

In the event of a hypothetical Russian nuclear attack on Ukraine, experts suggest that Russia would likely use tactical missiles against Ukrainian troops or command centres.

While the US has more weapons earmarked for destruction (1,720) compared to Russia (1,500), Russia has a larger number of undeployed missiles (2,889) compared to the US (1,964), though the composition of these undeployed missiles remains unclear.

Despite efforts to curb missile transfers, advancements in technology make it increasingly difficult to prevent the spread of these weapons. As a result, the effectiveness of current control efforts is being questioned by analysts like Jeffrey Lewis.