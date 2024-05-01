DMP detains Milton Samadder

Crime

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 09:16 pm

Related News

DMP detains Milton Samadder

“A case is being filed against him,”  Harun Or Rashid, DMP's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner, told The Business Standard confirming Samadder’s detention. 

TBS Report
01 May, 2024, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 01 May, 2024, 09:16 pm
Milton Samadder (middle) at the DB office following his detention by DMP on 1 May. Photo: TBS
Milton Samadder (middle) at the DB office following his detention by DMP on 1 May. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained Milton Samadder, chairman of charity organisation Child & Old Age Care, from Dhaka's Mirpur this evening (1 May).

"A case is being filed against him,"  Harun Or Rashid, DMP's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner, told The Business Standard confirming Samadder's detention. 

He, however, did not provide any details regarding the case or the reasons behind Somadder's detention

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The DB chief said he would brief the media on the matter at 8:30pm at the DB office.

Milton's detention comes following media reports alleging embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home.

The reports accused Milton of selling organs in the name of medical treatment by picking up sick, helpless and innocent people from the streets under the guise of humanitarian work.

The reports also claimed that many of those who passed away in his old age home had cuts on their bodies, leading the nearby Baytus Salah Mosque to decline to perform the bathing ritual for the deceased. 

Moreover, Milton is accused of fabricating death certificates. 

In a recent viral video, he is seen beating a relative of an elderly man sheltered in his establishment.

However, he has denied all the allegations brought against him.

On 28 April, the National Human Rights Commission demanded a speedy investigation into the allegations levelled against Milton Samadder.

The constitutional body requested the police to investigate the complaint closely, take appropriate legal action and send a report to the commission at the earliest. 

At the same time, the director general of the Department of Social Services has been asked to investigate the activities of such institutions and take necessary measures.

The National Human Rights Commission has called for legal action in this regard following an investigation into the allegations.

Founded by Milton, Child & Old Age Care is a charity organisation that provides shelter to the helpless, sick, homeless elderly and disabled children on the streets, according to the details stated on the organisation's website.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.

Bangladesh / Top News

Milton Samadder / Child & Old Age Care / Bangladesh / arrest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Deforestation and land erosion have resulted in reduced flow of the Sangu River, which is making lives even harder for people living in the river basin. PHOTO: SYED ZAKIR HOSSAIN

Vanishing forests, receding waters and impending disaster in the Sangu river basin

12h | Panorama
Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

1d | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

2d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

2d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

Guardiola reaches milestone for Man City

4h | Videos
Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

Samsung posted a 933% operating profit in the first quarter of the year

6h | Videos
Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

23h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

1d | Videos