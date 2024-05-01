DMP detains Milton Samadder

Milton Samadder (middle) at the DB office following his detention by DMP on 1 May. Photo: TBS

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has detained Milton Samadder, chairman of charity organisation Child & Old Age Care, from Dhaka's Mirpur this evening (1 May).

"A case is being filed against him," Harun Or Rashid, DMP's Detective Branch Additional Commissioner, told The Business Standard confirming Samadder's detention.

He, however, did not provide any details regarding the case or the reasons behind Somadder's detention

The DB chief said he would brief the media on the matter at 8:30pm at the DB office.

Milton's detention comes following media reports alleging embezzlement of donations made to his organisation and irregularities centring the care home.

The reports accused Milton of selling organs in the name of medical treatment by picking up sick, helpless and innocent people from the streets under the guise of humanitarian work.

The reports also claimed that many of those who passed away in his old age home had cuts on their bodies, leading the nearby Baytus Salah Mosque to decline to perform the bathing ritual for the deceased.

Moreover, Milton is accused of fabricating death certificates.

In a recent viral video, he is seen beating a relative of an elderly man sheltered in his establishment.

However, he has denied all the allegations brought against him.

On 28 April, the National Human Rights Commission demanded a speedy investigation into the allegations levelled against Milton Samadder.

The constitutional body requested the police to investigate the complaint closely, take appropriate legal action and send a report to the commission at the earliest.

At the same time, the director general of the Department of Social Services has been asked to investigate the activities of such institutions and take necessary measures.

The National Human Rights Commission has called for legal action in this regard following an investigation into the allegations.

Founded by Milton, Child & Old Age Care is a charity organisation that provides shelter to the helpless, sick, homeless elderly and disabled children on the streets, according to the details stated on the organisation's website.

According to media reports, Milton has so far received three awards from the government for his humanitarian work.