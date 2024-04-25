Man accused of kidnapping 10 farmers arrested in Teknaf

Bangladesh

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 02:48 pm

Related News

Man accused of kidnapping 10 farmers arrested in Teknaf

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 02:48 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The police have arrested a man who is accused in cases of kidnapping 10 farmers in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The accused Delwar Hossain Prakash Delu, hailing from Shilkhali area, was arrested from his hometown in Teknaf's Baharchhara union today (25 April) morning, said Teknaf police station OC Muhammad Osman Gani.

He has been sent to court, added the OC.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The OC said on 27 March, 10 farmers were abducted from different areas of Teknaf following which the police conducted a raid and rescued them.

A case was filed in the incident naming Delwar as one of the main accused.

Delwar has admitted to being involved in the incident during preliminary interrogation while narrating various other incidents of abduction, said the OC.

He also provided the names of many others involved in the incident.

Delwar has four cases against him including robbery and kidnapping.

Earlier, from March 2023 till present, 120 people were abducted from different areas of Teknaf, of whom 62 are local residents, the rest are Rohingya citizens. At least 53 of the abducted victims have been released on ransom, according to the families of the abductors.

Top News

arrest / Kidnap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

1h | Explorer
Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

Will the $61 billion arms turn the tide of the Russia-Ukraine war?

28m | Videos
The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

The only lovebird breeding farm in Shariatpur

1h | Videos
‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

2h | Videos
'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

3h | Videos