Man accused of kidnapping 10 farmers arrested in Teknaf

The police have arrested a man who is accused in cases of kidnapping 10 farmers in Teknaf, Cox's Bazar.

The accused Delwar Hossain Prakash Delu, hailing from Shilkhali area, was arrested from his hometown in Teknaf's Baharchhara union today (25 April) morning, said Teknaf police station OC Muhammad Osman Gani.

He has been sent to court, added the OC.

The OC said on 27 March, 10 farmers were abducted from different areas of Teknaf following which the police conducted a raid and rescued them.

A case was filed in the incident naming Delwar as one of the main accused.

Delwar has admitted to being involved in the incident during preliminary interrogation while narrating various other incidents of abduction, said the OC.

He also provided the names of many others involved in the incident.

Delwar has four cases against him including robbery and kidnapping.

Earlier, from March 2023 till present, 120 people were abducted from different areas of Teknaf, of whom 62 are local residents, the rest are Rohingya citizens. At least 53 of the abducted victims have been released on ransom, according to the families of the abductors.