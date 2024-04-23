HC orders judicial probe to identify people responsible for Satkania topsoil cutting 

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court has ordered a judicial investigation to identify those responsible for cutting the topsoil of agricultural land in various areas of Satkania, Chattogram, to make bricks, rendering the fields unfit for cultivation.

The chief judicial magistrate in Chattogram has been tasked with conducting the investigation and submitting a report to the court within a month.

At the same time, those responsible have been instructed to refill the topsoil with silt from outside within 30 days. The deputy commissioner and the special superintendent of police in Chattogram have been asked to execute this order.

A High Court bench comprising Justice Mustafa Zaman Islam and Justice Md Atabullah passed the order on Tuesday during a follow-up hearing on a writ petition.

Earlier, on Monday, the court ordered the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police in Chattogram, the Satkania upazila nirbahi officer, and the officer-in-charge of the local police station to provide their explanations online for non-compliance with the ban on cutting the topsoil.

Around 1pm on Tuesday, the officials joined online and provided their explanation of the matter.

At times, media reports have highlighted the ongoing indiscriminate cutting of topsoil from cropland in Satkania. The erosion of cropland shows no signs of stopping. Under the cover of darkness, individuals are illicitly cutting soil from croplands and transporting it to brickyards using mini-trucks. This soil-cutting activity continues unabated in every area of the upazila.

A local resident named Abdul Munaf filed a writ in the High Court, attaching reports published in the media. After hearing the writ, the High Court banned the cutting of topsoil on 19 March.

However, despite this order, the continued cutting of topsoil was brought to the court's attention. Subsequently, the court summoned the relevant government officials for an online session.