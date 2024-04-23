Submit progress report on investigation against Benazir within 2 months: HC orders ACC

Court

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:23 pm

Related News

Submit progress report on investigation against Benazir within 2 months: HC orders ACC

TBS Report
23 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2024, 08:23 pm
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected
File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (23 April) asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a progress report on the investigation into the alleged illegal wealth of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, within the next two months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the suo moto order. The court ordered the ACC secretary to implement the order.

Advocate Sarwar Hossain and Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhoumik stood for the petitioner while senior advocate Shah Manjurul Haque and Syed Ahmed Raza stood for Benazir while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC and the state respectively.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On 22 April, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking investigation into the allegation brought against ex-IGP Benazir and his family. Salauddin Regan, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the writ petition.

The writ petition also sought investigation into the allegation. 

It also sought issuance of a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the ACC in investigating the wealth of Benazir should not be declared illegal.

Chairman of ACC, ACC commissioners and ACC secretary were made respondents to the writ petition.

The ACC formed a committee to investigate the alleged corruption of Benazir Ahmed and his family. ACC secretary Khorsheda Yeasmin informed the update at a briefing held at the headquarter of the commission.

A vernacular daily published a report on the title of 'Aladiner Cherag at the house of Benazir' on 31 March.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon MP filed a petition with ACC seeking legal steps against Benazir on 21 April.

Bangladesh / Top News

High Court / Benazir Ahmed / IGP Benazir Ahmed / ACC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

4h | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

12h | Panorama
Rumana Monzur. Sketch: TBS

The Rumana Monzur story: From domestic abuse survivor to legal pioneer

12h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Livestock Services Week and Exhibition in photos

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

War and fear of war, increased military spending together

1h | Videos
Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

Anti-Israel protests rock US educational institutions

31m | Videos
MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

MV Abdullah anchors at UAE's AL Hamriya Port

5h | Videos
Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

Iranian President Raisi visits Pakistan

6h | Videos