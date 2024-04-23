Submit progress report on investigation against Benazir within 2 months: HC orders ACC

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

The High Court today (23 April) asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to submit a progress report on the investigation into the alleged illegal wealth of former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed and his family, within the next two months.

The HC bench of Justice Md Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Kazi Ebadoth Hossain passed the suo moto order. The court ordered the ACC secretary to implement the order.

Advocate Sarwar Hossain and Barrister Manoj Kumar Bhoumik stood for the petitioner while senior advocate Shah Manjurul Haque and Syed Ahmed Raza stood for Benazir while Advocate Khurshid Alam Khan and Deputy Attorney General AKM Amin Uddin Manik represented the ACC and the state respectively.

On 22 April, a writ petition was filed with the High Court seeking investigation into the allegation brought against ex-IGP Benazir and his family. Salauddin Regan, a Supreme Court lawyer, filed the writ petition.

The writ petition also sought investigation into the allegation.

It also sought issuance of a rule asking the government to explain as to why the ineffectiveness of the ACC in investigating the wealth of Benazir should not be declared illegal.

Chairman of ACC, ACC commissioners and ACC secretary were made respondents to the writ petition.

The ACC formed a committee to investigate the alleged corruption of Benazir Ahmed and his family. ACC secretary Khorsheda Yeasmin informed the update at a briefing held at the headquarter of the commission.

A vernacular daily published a report on the title of 'Aladiner Cherag at the house of Benazir' on 31 March.

Barrister Syed Sayedul Haque Sumon MP filed a petition with ACC seeking legal steps against Benazir on 21 April.