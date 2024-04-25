3 new Appellate Division judges take oath

Court

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:25 pm

Related News

3 new Appellate Division judges take oath

TBS Report
25 April, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 25 April, 2024, 01:25 pm
Three new Appellate Division judges take oath on 25 April 2024. Photo: TBS
Three new Appellate Division judges take oath on 25 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Three newly appointed judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court took oath today (25 April).

Those who took oath are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administered the oath at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge around 10:30am.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The three judges of the High Court were appointed to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, disclosed a gazette notification issued by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Wednesday (24 April).

Currently, there are five judges in the Appellate Division: Obaidul Hassan (now Chief Justice), Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain.

 

Top News

oath / court / High Court

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

5 productivity gurus you should follow

1d | Pursuit
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why are rickshaw hoods in Dhaka getting narrower?

1d | Panorama
The complex is built on a 7,466 square metre site, which is almost rectilinear in shape, with the western arm skewed by eight degrees. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

A building with a soul: Inside GP corporate headquarters

1d | Habitat
Representational Photo: Collected

Warning: Banning smoking can endanger your political health

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

‘Chaotic era’ for Asian currencies: Bank of America

30m | Videos
'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

'Bhaijan' fights for women's education

1h | Videos
Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

Who will replace Klopp as next Liverpool manager?

15h | Videos
Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

Chinese firms are using Mexico as a backdoor to the USA

17h | Videos