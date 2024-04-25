3 new Appellate Division judges take oath

Three new Appellate Division judges take oath on 25 April 2024. Photo: TBS

Three newly appointed judges to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court took oath today (25 April).

Those who took oath are Justice Muhammad Abdul Hafiz, Justice Md Shahinur Islam and Justice Kashefa Hussain.

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan administered the oath at the Supreme Court Judges' Lounge around 10:30am.

The three judges of the High Court were appointed to the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court, disclosed a gazette notification issued by the Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Ministry on Wednesday (24 April).

Currently, there are five judges in the Appellate Division: Obaidul Hassan (now Chief Justice), Justice M Enayetur Rahim, Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam, Justice Md Abu Zafor Siddique, and Justice Jahangir Hossain.