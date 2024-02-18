Writ seeks HC directives to ban use of elephants in circus, other entertainment purposes

A writ has been filed in the High Court (HC) seeking directives to prohibit the utilisation of elephants in circuses, entertainment and other purposes.

Supreme Court lawyer Saqeb Mahbub submitted the writ on behalf of the petitioners actress Joya Ahsan and animal rights organisation People for Animal Welfare Foundation on Sunday (18 February).

The petition also seeks measures to address the reported practice of subjecting elephants to torture to compel them into entertainment activities.

The lawyer said the petitioners have approached the court to put an end to the mistreatment of elephants, the unwarranted exploitation of this endangered species for entertainment purposes, and the jeopardising of human lives and property through extortion.

The People for Animal Welfare Foundation has been implementing various programmes for several years with the aim of halting the cruel training of captive elephants in Bangladesh, preventing their use for entertainment, and putting an end to extortion through elephants.

Despite sending numerous letters urging the Forest Department to address the issue of abused elephants, no appropriate response has been received thus far, said the lawyer.

He said elephants subjected to such torment frequently express their internal anger and distress, leading to instances where violence erupts in the locality, resulting in the loss of lives.

This tragic toll on lives and property, fueled by the unethical practices and illegal extortion schemes of certain unscrupulous individuals, is unacceptable, he added.